YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY) Plans Dividend of $0.28

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.2801 per share on Thursday, April 9th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a 2.6% increase from YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QDTY traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.37. The stock had a trading volume of 15,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,849. YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.36 and a 1 year high of $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 million, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.82.

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The YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (QDTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through an actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the Nasdaq-100 Index. QDTY was launched on Feb 12, 2025 and is issued by YieldMax.

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