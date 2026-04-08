Yanjun Wang Sells 800 Shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) insider Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $66,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,248. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Yanjun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEA alerts:

On Wednesday, April 1st, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $66,128.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $65,568.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $64,096.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $63,704.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $68,080.00.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $81.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.17. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $199.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.93%.SEA’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on SEA from $226.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price objective on SEA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 22.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,886,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $515,894,000 after purchasing an additional 521,782 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of SEA by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,791,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $228,549,000 after purchasing an additional 350,840 shares during the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of SEA by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $95,678,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in shares of SEA by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 718,949 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $83,750,000 after purchasing an additional 175,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,282,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEA

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea’s digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.