Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.63 and last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 16296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Whitestone REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

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Whitestone REIT Trading Up 0.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $858.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $43.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.27 million. Whitestone REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whitestone REIT declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 19th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT is a real estate investment trust headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of retail and mixed-use properties. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in high-growth Texas markets, including the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, Houston, Austin and San Antonio, where it primarily owns open-air neighborhood and community shopping centers. Whitestone REIT focuses on convenience- and necessity-based retail, partnering with grocers, fitness operators, service providers and other essential tenants to drive consistent foot traffic and stable occupancy.

In addition to property ownership, Whitestone REIT provides asset and property management services, leasing expertise and development capabilities.

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