What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for ONCY FY2026 Earnings?

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Oncolytics Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst D. Bautz expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

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Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

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Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance

Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.98. Oncolytics Biotech has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 6.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oncolytics Biotech news, Director Patricia S. Andrews purchased 35,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $30,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 78,128 shares in the company, valued at $67,190.08. This trade represents a 82.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Aromando purchased 29,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,386. The trade was a 116.08% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 404,282 shares of company stock valued at $363,232. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oncolytics Biotech

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Oncolytics Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: ONCY) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel oncolytic viral therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead investigational agent, pelareorep (Reolysin), is a proprietary formulation of reovirus engineered to selectively infect and destroy tumor cells while stimulating a systemic antitumor immune response. Oncolytics leverages the natural biology of the virus to enhance the activity of standard‐of‐care treatments and immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Pelareorep has progressed into multiple advanced clinical trials, with combination studies conducted in metastatic breast cancer, non‐small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

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