What is KeyCorp’s Forecast for Crescent Energy Q1 Earnings?

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) – KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Crescent Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crescent Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crescent Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

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Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRGY. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Crescent Energy Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of CRGY stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.55. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $865.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.64 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Energy by 50.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Crescent Energy by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 303.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

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Crescent Energy Co (NYSE: CRGY) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in North America. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company’s core business activities include the identification and appraisal of prospective acreage, the design and execution of drilling and completion programs, and the ongoing operation and optimization of producing wells. Crescent Energy’s integrated approach emphasizes capital efficiency, reservoir quality and operational reliability to support sustainable cash flow generation over the commodity cycle.

Crescent Energy’s operations are concentrated in the Permian Basin, with a particular focus on the Delaware Basin’s stacked pay intervals.

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