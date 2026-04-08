Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and traded as low as $3.94. Western Asset High Income Fund II shares last traded at $3.9650, with a volume of 338,386 shares traded.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17.

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Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE: HIX) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income by investing primarily in below-investment-grade debt instruments. The fund pursues a diversified portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds, senior loans, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and emerging-market debt, aiming to generate attractive yield while managing credit and interest rate risk.

The fund may employ leverage through borrowings and the issuance of preferred shares to enhance its income potential.

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