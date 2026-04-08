Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Masco (NYSE:MAS) Stock Price

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Masco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Masco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.93.

Get Masco alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MAS

Masco Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,727,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,188. Masco has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.26.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Masco had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 856.70%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total transaction of $53,724.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,719.20. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Masco by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Masco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Masco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Masco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.