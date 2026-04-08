Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Stock Price

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

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Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $3.61 on Wednesday, reaching $71.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,604. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $93.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 242,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after buying an additional 65,834 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,328,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,270,000 after purchasing an additional 294,887 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc (NYSE:SWK) is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company’s portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

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