WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Grows Position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF $BKLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $19,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPOA Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. RPOA Advisors Inc. now owns 13,435,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,905,000 after acquiring an additional 709,557 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 648,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,283,000 after acquiring an additional 284,120 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,573,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,368,000 after acquiring an additional 145,916 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 675,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,490,000 after acquiring an additional 121,683 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 965,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,300,000 after acquiring an additional 113,587 shares during the period.

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BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF stock opened at $126.11 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $93.26 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.02.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

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