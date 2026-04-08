Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF $REMX

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,293,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $568,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,864,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period.

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VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA REMX opened at $89.09 on Wednesday. VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.36 and a fifty-two week high of $103.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.14.

About VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

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