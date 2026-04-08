Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Barclays

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.19.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.0%

Walt Disney stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,007,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,506,846. The company has a market cap of $174.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.89. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $81.19 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the third quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,202 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

More Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.