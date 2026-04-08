Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Barclays

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.76% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.19.
View Our Latest Analysis on DIS
Walt Disney Stock Up 3.0%
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the third quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,202 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.
More Walt Disney News
Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reiterated a Buy on DIS with a $151 price target, signaling confidence from a major sell-side firm ahead of upcoming quarterly results — this supports upside expectations for the stock. Goldman Sachs Remains a Buy on Walt Disney Company (DIS)
- Positive Sentiment: Disney is adding ESPN sports content to its flagship streaming platform in an additional 53 countries/territories, which should help subscriber engagement, retention and advertising/rights monetization internationally. Analysts Cheer as Disney (DIS) Adds ESPN Sports to Its Streaming Platform
- Positive Sentiment: Disney is rebranding/revamping its Paris park to drive European growth — a capital investment expected to lift attendance and per-guest spending over time. Wall Street Lunch: Disney Revamps Paris Park To Boost European Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Strong content recognition: Disney earned a record 96 News & Documentary Emmy nominations in 2026 — positive PR that supports the strength of Disney’s content pipelines. The Walt Disney Company Earns 96 News & Documentary Emmy® Award Nominations in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Disney’s Experiences (parks/cruises) continue to grow via expansions and cruise demand, but rising costs and signs of softer visitation could limit near-term margin improvement — a mixed operational outlook. Can Disney’s Experiences Segment Maintain Its Growth Momentum?
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple guest-experience stories (major dining changes, new themed lands, travel guides and human-interest pieces) are generating consumer engagement but have limited immediate financial impact. Disney introduces 100+ dining changes with big shakeup at Disney adult favorite spot
- Neutral Sentiment: Market chatter and analyst features (Zacks trending pieces, Jim Cramer comments) keep attention on DIS but do not materially change fundamentals. Is Trending Stock The Walt Disney Company (DIS) a Buy Now?
- Negative Sentiment: The Michigan Supreme Court’s decline to hear an appeal may leave Disney on the hook for a sizeable state tax bill — a direct, quantifiable risk to near-term cash flows if liabilities materialize. Disney may be on hook for Michigan taxes after justices decline appeal
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.