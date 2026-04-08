Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Purchased by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 149.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,914 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in Walmart by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 547 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $136.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WMT

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,214,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 108,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,389.24. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.79, for a total value of $2,555,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 486,764 shares in the company, valued at $62,203,571.56. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 274,278 shares of company stock valued at $33,825,793 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $122.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $976.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.03 and a 12 month high of $134.69.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 36.13%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also

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