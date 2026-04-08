Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Purchased by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 149.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,914 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in Walmart by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 547 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Walmart News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Walmart’s marketplace is gaining traction, with reported ~20% marketplace sales growth and higher seller/fulfillment adoption that can boost gross margins through less inventory, more advertising revenue and memberships. Walmart Marketplace Gains Traction: What Does it Mean for Margins?
- Positive Sentiment: Walmart is expanding into premium beauty with a La Roche‑Posay rollout and pharmacist-led skincare consultations in ~1,460 stores — a move that could raise average basket spend and improve the company’s higher-margin assortment. Walmart’s La Roche Posay Push Tests Premium Beauty And Valuation Story
- Neutral Sentiment: Walmart is rolling out digital shelf tags across U.S. stores to improve store efficiency and margin management; investors should weigh potential cost savings and dynamic pricing flexibility against regulatory and customer concerns about pricing transparency. Walmart’s Digital Price Tags Put Valuation And Margin Story In Focus
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains generally constructive in recent media pieces assessing whether WMT is a buy and comparing it to peers; these stories support the narrative of steady fundamentals but don’t point to an imminent catalyst. Is Walmart (WMT) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate social programs (13th annual Fight Hunger. Spark Change.) and general corporate history pieces are positive for brand but unlikely to move the stock materially. For 13th consecutive year, Walmart, Sam’s Club and Feeding America partner for ‘Fight Hunger. Spark Change.
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: coverage notes WMT shares fell and snapped a six-session winning streak, reflecting near-term profit-taking or concern about valuation after a strong multi‑year run. Walmart shares snapped six-session winning streak
- Negative Sentiment: Headline pieces highlight that WMT slid despite broader market gains, reinforcing that investors are trimming exposure or re‑rating the stock amid valuation and pricing concerns. Walmart (WMT) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on WMT
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,214,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 108,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,389.24. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.79, for a total value of $2,555,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 486,764 shares in the company, valued at $62,203,571.56. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 274,278 shares of company stock valued at $33,825,793 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Stock Performance
Shares of WMT stock opened at $122.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $976.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.03 and a 12 month high of $134.69.
Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 36.13%.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.
The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.
See Also
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