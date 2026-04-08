Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.96, but opened at $31.15. Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV shares last traded at $33.56, with a volume of 2,847 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Stock Down 0.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $16.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.48 billion. Equities analysts expect that Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Company Profile

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Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV (OTCMKTS: WMMVY) is a leading Mexican retail company that operates a broad array of retail formats focused on serving everyday consumer needs. Its core activities include operating supermarkets, discount stores, membership warehouse clubs and related retail formats that sell groceries, perishables, household goods, apparel, electronics and general merchandise. The company also provides associated services commonly found in large retail chains, such as in-store pharmacies, basic financial and payment services, and e-commerce fulfillment to meet growing online demand.

The company’s operations are centered in Mexico and extend into several countries in Central America, where it serves urban and suburban consumers through a mix of neighborhood discount outlets, larger full-service supermarkets and membership-based warehouse clubs.

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