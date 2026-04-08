VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) CEO De Faria Mariano Gomide Sells 4,808 Shares

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) CEO De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $19,424.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,189.32. This represents a 11.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

De Faria Mariano Gomide also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 31st, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $19,280.08.

VTEX Price Performance

Shares of VTEX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 727,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.17. VTEX has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $6.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. VTEX had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.32%.The business had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that VTEX will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VTEX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of VTEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group lowered shares of VTEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Brean Capital raised shares of VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of VTEX from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.97.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On VTEX

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTEX. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VTEX during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VTEX during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in VTEX during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

VTEX Company Profile

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VTEX is a global commerce platform provider that offers a full suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed to power online retail and marketplace operations. Its cloud-native platform combines e-commerce, order management and marketplace capabilities in a single environment, enabling brands and retailers to launch and scale digital commerce initiatives without the need for extensive in-house infrastructure. The company’s API-first architecture and microservices design support headless implementations, allowing businesses to integrate front-end experiences, third-party applications and custom modules with minimal development overhead.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, VTEX has expanded its reach to serve customers across Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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