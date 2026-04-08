Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Downgraded to Hold Rating by TD Cowen

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VITL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Vital Farms from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, February 27th. DA Davidson set a $47.00 price objective on Vital Farms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.58.

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Vital Farms Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of VITL stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $607.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average is $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $213.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.83 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Farms

In other news, major shareholder Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,321,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,509,792.70. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karl Khoury bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $92,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 119,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,107.05. This trade represents a 4.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 4,382.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vital Farms

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Vital Farms, traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol VITL, is a U.S.-based food company specializing in pasture-raised egg and dairy products. The company partners with a network of family farms across the United States to produce eggs, butter and related items under a certified humane, pasture-centric farming model. Vital Farms’ supply chain emphasizes animal welfare, environmental stewardship and transparent sourcing, appealing to consumers seeking ethically produced, high-quality ingredients.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Vital Farms began by marketing pasture-raised eggs to health- and ethically minded shoppers.

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