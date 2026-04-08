Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Price Down 12% – Should You Sell?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) shares dropped 12% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$17.09 and last traded at C$17.15. Approximately 124,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,407,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VET has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.83.

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Vermilion Energy Stock Down 11.0%

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -12.24%.

Insider Transactions at Vermilion Energy

In other Vermilion Energy news, insider Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.00, for a total value of C$190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 94,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,791,092. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Yvonne Jeffery sold 6,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.51, for a total transaction of C$123,537.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$595,581.77. This trade represents a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. In each market, the company relies on a host of drilling and well completion techniques to keep production at attractive levels.

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