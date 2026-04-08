Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is Mayport LLC’s Largest Position

Mayport LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 25.2% of Mayport LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $125,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $606.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $620.20 and its 200 day moving average is $622.31. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $449.60 and a 12 month high of $641.81.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

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(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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