Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is Mayport LLC’s Largest Position

Mayport LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 25.2% of Mayport LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $125,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1%
NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $606.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $620.20 and its 200 day moving average is $622.31. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $449.60 and a 12 month high of $641.81.
Trending Headlines about Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Positive Sentiment: Big-cap health insurance strength is helping the index — UnitedHealth’s CMS payment update sent the stock sharply higher, which supports VOO because UnitedHealth is a large S&P 500 constituent. Why UnitedHealth Stock Is Soaring Today
- Positive Sentiment: Tech-led rally and easing geopolitical fears (ceasefire talk) have boosted S&P 500 sentiment today, lifting VOO as mega-cap tech names gain. Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500: Tech Stocks Drive US Indices Higher as Ceasefire Talk Boosts Forecast
- Neutral Sentiment: Index composition change incoming — Casey’s General Stores will join the S&P 500 this week; small rebalances can cause short-term flows but limited long-term impact on VOO’s broad exposure. Casey’s General Stores Joining S&P 500 This Week
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/strategy pieces are highlighting alternatives — some writers point to other Vanguard ETFs that could outperform VOO, which may drive allocation consideration but is speculative. 3 Vanguard ETFs That Could Beat VOO with 30%+ Upside in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparative ETF coverage (VOO vs SCHD vs QQQI) is prompting income/rotation debates among investors; useful for allocation decisions but not an immediate price driver. VOO vs. SCHD vs. QQQI: Which Dividend ETF Offers the Highest Income and Upside in 2026?
- Negative Sentiment: Concentration risk: reporting shows Microsoft is the largest drag on the S&P 500 returns (heavy weightings can act as a deadweight if a mega-cap underperforms), which can cap upside for VOO when big names lag. Microsoft Is Now The Biggest Deadweight On S&P 500 — And Exxon Is What Nvidia Used To Be
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/headline risk: UBS trimmed its 2026 S&P 500 targets citing rising oil from the Middle East conflict — higher energy costs and weaker growth expectations threaten index multiples and earnings forecasts. UBS cuts S&P 500 2026 targets amid rising oil prices
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term weakness flagged: a pre-market note attributed a small early decline in VOO to negotiation/report headlines (mentioned in coverage explaining why VOO showed weakness earlier today). Why Is Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Down Today, 4/7/2026?
- Negative Sentiment: Performance competition: some international ETFs are outperforming VOO YTD, which can prompt reallocation away from U.S.-large-cap exposure if the trend continues. International ETFs Are Crushing VOO in 2026. Here Are 3 Worth Buying Now
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
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