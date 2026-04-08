Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP is Mayport LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Mayport LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,264 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 3.3% of Mayport LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mayport LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $16,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 255,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after buying an additional 19,151 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 154,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,152,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 283,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,375,000 after buying an additional 20,714 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $49.27 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.0227 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

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