Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Shares Purchased by Martel Wealth Advisors Inc

Martel Wealth Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 884,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 11.9% of Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $69,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Warner Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,661,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,949,000 after purchasing an additional 148,884 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.80. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.59 and a 52-week high of $79.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

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