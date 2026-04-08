Vanderbilt University Buys 21,562 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Vanderbilt University increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,562 shares during the quarter. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,273,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,117,000 after buying an additional 399,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,821,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,516,000 after buying an additional 145,562 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,581,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,174,000 after buying an additional 106,783 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,564,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,682,000 after buying an additional 531,668 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,022.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,813,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,175,000 after buying an additional 1,652,298 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 2.3%

ARE opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $88.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $754.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.92 per share, with a total value of $1,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 562,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,342,078.08. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company’s properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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