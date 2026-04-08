Vanderbilt University Acquires New Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,973,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,975 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 11.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,206,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,378 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 201.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,772,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,260 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 114.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,238,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,043 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 19.5% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,116,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,073,000 after purchasing an additional 509,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE CTRE opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

CareTrust REIT ( NYSE:CTRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 67.28% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $134.86 million during the quarter. CareTrust REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.95 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 86.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CTRE

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of net-leased healthcare properties. The company primarily focuses on seniors housing and post-acute care facilities, entering into long-term, triple-net lease agreements with leading operators in the skilled nursing, assisted living, memory care, inpatient rehabilitation and specialty hospital sectors. Through its portfolio, CareTrust REIT aims to provide investors with stable and predictable rental income while supporting the ongoing demand for quality healthcare real estate across the United States.

Since its initial public offering in September 2013, CareTrust REIT has pursued a disciplined acquisition strategy, targeting properties in primary and select secondary markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.