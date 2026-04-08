Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 11934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $755.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.28.

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Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 12.13%.The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Analysts forecast that Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA (OTCMKTS: USNZY), widely known as Usiminas, is one of Brazil’s leading integrated steel producers. The company operates across the full steel value chain, from iron ore mining to the manufacture and distribution of flat steel products. Its portfolio includes hot- and cold-rolled coils, coated sheets, tin plates, plates and tubular products, which serve a broad array of end markets such as construction, automotive, packaging, machinery and energy.

Founded in the mid-1950s through a partnership between Brazilian and international investors, Usiminas is headquartered in Belo Horizonte and maintains its principal steelmaking facilities in Ipatinga, Minas Gerais, as well as secondary operations in Cubatão (São Paulo) and Santa Cruz.

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