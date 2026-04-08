Unilever PLC $UL Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,042 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 108.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 141.3% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

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Unilever Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE UL opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.73.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Unilever ( NYSE:UL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.39 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unilever PLC will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5547 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $71.00 price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Unilever

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC is a global consumer goods company with roots dating back to the early 20th century, formed from the merger of the British firm Lever Brothers and the Dutch company Margarine Unie. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded products in personal care, home care and foods and refreshments. Unilever’s corporate structure and listings reflect its long history in both the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, and it operates at scale across diverse consumer markets worldwide.

Unilever’s business is organized around major product categories—Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care and Foods & Refreshment—and includes numerous well-known consumer brands across those categories.

Further Reading

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