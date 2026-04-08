UBS Group Cuts Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $119.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCHW. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.15.

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Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,286,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,631,438. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.30. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $67.60 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,236,303.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 449,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,985,397.30. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $956,216.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,462. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 413,568 shares of company stock valued at $42,435,038. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 21.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 28,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2,112.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 181,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,587,000 after acquiring an additional 173,577 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays lowered its price target to $117 but maintained an “overweight” rating, implying roughly 21% upside from current levels and signaling continued analyst confidence. Barclays lowers PT to $117

Barclays lowered its price target to $117 but maintained an “overweight” rating, implying roughly 21% upside from current levels and signaling continued analyst confidence. Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage with an “outperform” rating and $110 target, providing another bullish read on SCHW’s growth prospects. KBW starts coverage

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage with an “outperform” rating and $110 target, providing another bullish read on SCHW’s growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Truist reiterated a constructive view (previous $122 target), highlighting strong revenue drivers and supporting the narrative that analysts see upside from ongoing asset and product growth. Truist reiteration

Truist reiterated a constructive view (previous $122 target), highlighting strong revenue drivers and supporting the narrative that analysts see upside from ongoing asset and product growth. Positive Sentiment: Schwab is launching direct spot trading for Bitcoin and Ethereum (phased rollout, client waitlist). This materially expands product offerings beyond ETFs/futures and could boost retail engagement and fee opportunities over time. Schwab crypto trading launch

Schwab is launching direct spot trading for Bitcoin and Ethereum (phased rollout, client waitlist). This materially expands product offerings beyond ETFs/futures and could boost retail engagement and fee opportunities over time. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly trimmed its FY2027 EPS forecast (from $6.85 to $6.82), a very modest revision that is unlikely to move fundamentals materially but worth noting for near‑term estimates. (source: MarketBeat summary)

Erste Group slightly trimmed its FY2027 EPS forecast (from $6.85 to $6.82), a very modest revision that is unlikely to move fundamentals materially but worth noting for near‑term estimates. (source: MarketBeat summary) Negative Sentiment: Schwab’s proprietary Trading Activity Index (STAX) fell in March — the steepest monthly drop since May 2025 — suggesting reduced client trading activity that can pressure commissions/flow-related revenue. STAX decline

Schwab’s proprietary Trading Activity Index (STAX) fell in March — the steepest monthly drop since May 2025 — suggesting reduced client trading activity that can pressure commissions/flow-related revenue. Negative Sentiment: Jefferies issued a pessimistic forecast for SCHW’s stock price, signaling some sell‑side caution that could weigh on sentiment. Jefferies pessimistic note

Jefferies issued a pessimistic forecast for SCHW’s stock price, signaling some sell‑side caution that could weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: A FINRA arbitrator awarded consumer damages/fees against Schwab for EFT Act violations — a legal/consumer-liability item that could add costs and negative headlines. FINRA arbitration award

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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