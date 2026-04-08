Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Takes Position in Summit Therapeutics PLC $SMMT

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 347,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,174,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 66.7% during the third quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 62.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. 4.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of -1.36. Summit Therapeutics PLC has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics PLC will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

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Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics plc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of precision medicines for serious and life‐threatening diseases. The company applies a targeted approach to drug design, focusing on novel mechanisms of action that differentiate its candidates from existing therapies.

Summit’s lead asset, ridinilazole (formerly SMT19969), is being developed to treat Clostridioides difficile infections and has received both Fast Track and Qualified Infectious Disease Product designations from the U.S.

See Also

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