Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Takes $7.58 Million Position in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 406,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBRA. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 42.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 23,720.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 150.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings raised Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Price Performance

SBRA stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $201.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.97 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra’s tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

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