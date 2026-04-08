Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Invests $6.04 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 57,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,040,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $725,000. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,006,000. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,086,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,625,000 after purchasing an additional 29,634 shares during the period.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $100.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $70.68 and a one year high of $109.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

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