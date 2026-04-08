Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $7.34 Million Stock Position in The RealReal, Inc. $REAL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 689,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,699 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in RealReal were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the third quarter worth $2,177,000. BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the third quarter worth $10,912,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 3,474.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,837,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,537,000 after buying an additional 1,786,493 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the third quarter worth $12,585,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 501.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,961,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,846,000 after buying an additional 1,634,782 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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RealReal Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ REAL opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.81. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CFO Gopal Ajay Madan sold 51,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $479,224.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,179,307 shares in the company, valued at $10,955,762.03. This represents a 4.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 45,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $492,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 560,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,009,235.36. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 286,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,619 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of RealReal from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, February 27th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of RealReal from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RealReal from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RealReal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

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RealReal Profile

(Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) operates an online marketplace specializing in the authenticated resale of luxury goods. Since its founding in 2011 by entrepreneur Julie Wainwright, the company has positioned itself as a leading platform for consignors and shoppers seeking designer fashion, fine jewelry, watches, art, and home décor. Headquartered in San Francisco, The RealReal combines e-commerce technology with an in-house team of experts to offer a seamless buying and selling experience for secondhand luxury items.

At the core of The RealReal’s business model is its consignment service, which enables individuals to sell pre-owned luxury products through a fully managed process.

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