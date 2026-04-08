Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Grows Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. $LPG

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 425.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 207,450 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,493,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 6.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,697,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,572,000 after purchasing an additional 99,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,667,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,686,000 after purchasing an additional 41,701 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 55.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,315 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,055,000 after purchasing an additional 204,861 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 65.5% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 496,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 196,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

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Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of LPG stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.10. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The shipping company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 29.88%.The business had revenue of $119.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 881.0%. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Dnb Carnegie lowered Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Dorian LPG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Dorian LPG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dorian LPG news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $721,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 212,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,140,491.70. This represents a 10.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $348,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 122,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,741.84. This trade represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dorian LPG Profile

(Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., incorporated in Bermuda and headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a leading owner and operator of modern very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company specializes in the maritime transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), primarily propane and butane, for energy producers, commodity traders and trading houses around the world.

Dorian LPG’s fleet comprises over 30 state-of-the-art VLGCs, each designed for fuel efficiency and environmental performance. These vessels operate under medium- and long-term time charter agreements, providing predictable employment and supporting a stable charter revenue profile through contracts with major international energy companies.

The company serves global energy markets by transporting LPG cargoes along major trade routes linking production centers in the Middle East, U.S.

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