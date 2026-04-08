Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF $EWU

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 255.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,050 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Down 0.2%

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $48.92.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

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