TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Research

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $81.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 target price on TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $113.00 price objective on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TTMI

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

TTMI opened at $99.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.30 and a 200-day moving average of $79.31. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.93.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $763.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.96 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.11%.TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. TTM Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In related news, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,683,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 78,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,331,651.30. This trade represents a 20.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,150 shares of company stock worth $10,412,586. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,705,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,989,000 after purchasing an additional 115,766 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 190,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,150.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 128,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company’s product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.