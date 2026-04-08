TSP Capital Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. $BVN

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,368 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 174,140 shares during the period. Buenaventura Mining accounts for about 5.6% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.33% of Buenaventura Mining worth $23,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 540,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,039,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 49,107 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Buenaventura Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,464,000. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 23.0% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,954 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period.

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Buenaventura Mining Trading Down 0.5%

Buenaventura Mining stock opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.40. Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26.

Buenaventura Mining Announces Dividend

Buenaventura Mining ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The mining company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.60 million. Buenaventura Mining had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 20.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a $0.9904 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Buenaventura Mining’s payout ratio is 13.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on BVN shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Buenaventura Mining from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Buenaventura Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Buenaventura Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Buenaventura Mining in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

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Buenaventura Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. (NYSE: BVN) is one of Peru’s leading precious metals producers, primarily engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold, silver and base metal mines. Headquartered in Lima, the company’s core activities cover the entire mining cycle from concession acquisition and project evaluation to extraction, milling and metal refining. Buenaventura also holds interests in smelting, refining and trading services, enabling it to market its products both domestically and internationally.

The company’s principal assets include several operating mines in Peru such as Uchucchacua (silver-lead-zinc), Orcopampa (gold-silver) and the Tambomayo gold mine.

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