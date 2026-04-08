TSE:AEM FY2026 EPS Forecast Lifted by Erste Group Bank

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the company will earn $19.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $19.58. Erste Group Bank has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2027 earnings at $19.80 EPS.

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A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$337.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$300.00 to C$320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$241.00 to C$251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$314.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$290.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$145.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$141.19 and a 12-month high of C$348.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$290.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$258.74.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.89 billion for the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 19.37%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

Insider Activity at Agnico Eagle Mines

In other news, insider Guy Gosselin sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$310.00, for a total value of C$1,533,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,728,110. This represents a 13.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

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Agnico Eagle Mines is a gold miner operating mines in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It also owns 50% of the Canadian Malartic mine. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines on line in rapid succession in the following years. The company produced more than 1.7 million gold ounces in 2020. Agnico Eagle is focused on increasing gold production in lower-risk jurisdictions.

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