TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TBRG. Stephens lowered their target price on TruBridge from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on TruBridge in a report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised TruBridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TruBridge in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Get TruBridge alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TruBridge

TruBridge Stock Performance

Shares of TBRG opened at $17.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. TruBridge has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $257.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 0.75.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $87.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.60 million. TruBridge had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 0.85%. Research analysts anticipate that TruBridge will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TruBridge

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of TruBridge by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of TruBridge in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of TruBridge by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of TruBridge in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TruBridge by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TruBridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TruBridge, Inc is a technology solutions provider specializing in digital transformation and managed services for enterprise clients. The company focuses on helping organizations modernize and optimize their IT environments by leveraging cloud technologies, collaboration platforms, and security solutions. TruBridge’s core business activities include consulting, implementation, migration, training and ongoing support for Microsoft 365, Azure and related cloud services.

TruBridge offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to guide clients through every stage of their cloud adoption journey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TruBridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TruBridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.