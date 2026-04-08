TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.5429.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $5,337,330,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 52,668,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,245,192 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 21,398.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,380,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,693,000 after purchasing an additional 40,192,677 shares in the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,982,676,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,917,626,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,633,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,667. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $93.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $214.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.13.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 13.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About TotalEnergies

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TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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