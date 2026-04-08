Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Barclays

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $116.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 17.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

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Toll Brothers Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $6.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.83. 387,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,824. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.90. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $168.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $581,586.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 118,680 shares in the company, valued at $17,407,982.40. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 45,116 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $7,237,508.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 321,256 shares in the company, valued at $51,535,887.52. This trade represents a 12.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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