TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TKO. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.25.

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TKO Group Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $192.96 on Monday. TKO Group has a 52-week low of $136.11 and a 52-week high of $226.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.33 and a 200-day moving average of $199.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 85.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). TKO Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is currently 138.67%.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 14,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $2,901,038.74. Following the transaction, the insider owned 118,400 shares in the company, valued at $23,914,432. The trade was a 10.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane Kapral sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $250,051.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,048 shares in the company, valued at $817,615.04. This represents a 23.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 91,187 shares of company stock worth $18,556,295 over the last three months. Insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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