ThredUp Inc. $TDUP Holdings Lifted by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,512 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in ThredUp were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ThredUp by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,156 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in ThredUp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in ThredUp by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in ThredUp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ThredUp by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 25,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

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ThredUp Price Performance

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. ThredUp Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.64 million, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDUP shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ThredUp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of ThredUp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDUP

Insider Activity at ThredUp

In related news, COO Christopher Homer sold 69,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $266,410.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,274,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,140.92. This trade represents a 5.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Sobers sold 56,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $215,845.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 555,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,070.28. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Profile

(Free Report)

ThredUp, Inc operates an online consignment and thrift platform that enables consumers to buy and sell secondhand clothing and accessories. Through its digital marketplace, the company offers curated selections of apparel for women and children, spanning a broad range of brands and styles. Sellers can order a “Clean Out Kit” to send in items they no longer wear, while buyers benefit from discounted prices and a simplified shopping experience powered by ThredUp’s in-house authentication, quality control and logistics capabilities.

In addition to its core consumer-to-consumer marketplace, ThredUp has expanded into business-to-business services with its Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS) offering.

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