The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.3333.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $30.00 price target on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, January 9th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 1.6%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 125.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.33. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $38.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.64 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.26%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Simply Good Foods

(Get Free Report)

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) is a North American consumer packaged foods company specializing in better-for-you nutrition products. The company’s portfolio centers on two well-established brands, Atkins and Quest, which offer a range of low-carbohydrate, high-protein bars, powders, shakes, and snacks. Simply Good Foods aims to support consumers’ health and wellness goals by delivering convenient, nutrient-dense options without added sugars or artificial sweeteners.

Under the Atkins brand, the company produces meal replacements, snack bars, and ready-to-drink shakes designed for low-carb dieters.

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