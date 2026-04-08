The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $155.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $159.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PG. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 16th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.79.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $143.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $333.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.35. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $171.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. This trade represents a 50.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $26,354,588.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 319,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,884,093.25. This represents a 33.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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