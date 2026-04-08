The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 113.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised Charles Schwab from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.95.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 162,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $16,879,801.80. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 529,346 shares in the company, valued at $54,999,049.40. This trade represents a 23.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $2,651,343.06. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at $994,859.40. This represents a 72.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 413,568 shares of company stock valued at $42,435,038. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $93.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $67.60 and a one year high of $107.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.05 and its 200-day moving average is $96.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 37.01%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

See Also

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