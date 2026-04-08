The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TBBK shares. Wolfe Research set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 27th.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Bancorp news, EVP Ryan Harris sold 4,500 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $239,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 150,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,440.88. The trade was a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dominic C. Canuso purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.54 per share, for a total transaction of $121,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 16,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,871.26. This represents a 14.12% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have bought a total of 9,080 shares of company stock worth $548,933 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 78.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Bancorp by 213.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $40.68 and a 52-week high of $81.65.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $132.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.10 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 28.91%. Analysts expect that Bancorp will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Bancorp Company Profile

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The Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: TBBK) is a Delaware-chartered bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and financial institutions across the United States. Through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, the company offers FDIC-insured deposit accounts, cash management solutions and specialized lending products. Its business model focuses on partnering with fintech firms, asset managers and payment processors to deliver integrated banking-as-a-service (BaaS) capabilities.

The company’s product suite includes interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and debit and credit card services.

Further Reading

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