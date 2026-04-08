Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) and Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Critical Analysis

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) and Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Texas Roadhouse has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dutch Bros has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Texas Roadhouse and Dutch Bros, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Roadhouse 0 13 10 1 2.50 Dutch Bros 0 3 20 1 2.92

Profitability

Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus target price of $196.70, indicating a potential upside of 22.98%. Dutch Bros has a consensus target price of $75.95, indicating a potential upside of 43.41%. Given Dutch Bros’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dutch Bros is more favorable than Texas Roadhouse.

This table compares Texas Roadhouse and Dutch Bros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Roadhouse 6.90% 27.88% 12.23% Dutch Bros 4.87% 9.56% 2.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Texas Roadhouse shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Dutch Bros shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Texas Roadhouse shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Dutch Bros shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Texas Roadhouse and Dutch Bros”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Roadhouse $5.88 billion 1.79 $405.55 million $6.09 26.26 Dutch Bros $1.64 billion 5.32 $79.84 million $0.64 82.75

Texas Roadhouse has higher revenue and earnings than Dutch Bros. Texas Roadhouse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dutch Bros, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands. Dutch Bros Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon.

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