Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Stock Price Down 4% – Should You Sell?

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.4732. Approximately 510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.6580.

Telefónica Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47.

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About Telefónica

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Telefónica is a leading Spanish multinational telecommunications company headquartered in Madrid. Established in 1924 as Compañía Telefónica Nacional de España, it has grown into one of the world’s largest integrated telecommunications providers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of services that includes fixed-line and mobile telephony, broadband Internet access, digital television, and data transmission services for residential, business and wholesale customers.

In its core markets, Telefónica operates under several well-known brands including Telefónica España, Movistar, O2 and Vivo.

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