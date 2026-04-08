Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) and LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Financial Survey

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) and LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Teijin and LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teijin 0 0 0 0 0.00 LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton 0 4 2 4 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teijin $6.60 billion 0.29 $187.09 million ($2.05) -4.88 LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton $91.40 billion 2.99 $12.31 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Teijin and LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has higher revenue and earnings than Teijin.

Dividends

Teijin pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Teijin pays out -9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Teijin has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Teijin and LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teijin N/A N/A N/A LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton beats Teijin on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teijin

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Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films. The company also provides PC resins, polyphenylene sulfide resins, molded parts, and additives; lightweight glass and carbon fiber reinforced composites for automotive applications; and polytrimethylene telephthalate products, artificial leather materials, polyester nanofibers, and recycled polyester fibers. In addition, it offers pharmaceuticals for bone and joint, respiratory, cardiovascular and metabolic, and other diseases; home oxygen therapy, non-invasive positive pressure ventilation, rehabilitation, and sleep disordered breathing related devices, as well as sonic accelerated fracture healing system and community-based integrated care system; and orthopedic implantable devices, and functional food ingredients. Further, the company provides Recopic, a radio-frequency identification technology for inventory management. Additionally, it develops and implements engineering solutions for various issues, such as environmental pollution, energy supply stability, and aging-related workforce population decline. Teijin Limited was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

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LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands. It also provides perfumes and cosmetics under the Stella by Stella Mccartney, Officine Universelle Buly, Guerlain, Acqua di Parma, Parfums Christian Dior, Givenchy Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Kenzo Parfums, Fresh, KVD Beauty, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Cha Ling, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, and Olehenriksen brands; watches and jewelry under the Chaumet, Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, Zenith, Bulgari, Fred, Hublot, and Repossi brands; and custom-designed yachts under the Feadship brand and hotels under the Cheval Blanc brand names, as well as designs and builds luxury yachts under the Royal Van Lent brand. In addition, the company offers daily newspapers under the Les Échos brand; Belmond, a luxury tourism service; home other activities under the Cova, Jardin d'Acclimatation, Le Parisien, Connaissance des Arts, Investir, and Radio Classique brands; and selective retailing products under the DFS, La Grande Epicerie de Paris, Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche, Sephora, and Starboard Cruise Services brands, as well as operates Jardin d'Acclimatation, a leisure and theme park. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was founded in 1365 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

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