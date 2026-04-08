TD Cowen Cuts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $86.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GPN. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Global Payments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Global Payments from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Global Payments from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.77.

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Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.98. The company had a trading volume of 229,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,601. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $62.45 and a 52 week high of $90.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.10.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Global Payments will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $276,014,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,281,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,545,000 after buying an additional 1,206,807 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 5,710.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 941,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,857,000 after buying an additional 925,099 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,412,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,299,000 after buying an additional 683,524 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,207,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,443,000 after buying an additional 651,671 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

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Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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