Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Seaport Research Partners

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Research Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Seaport Research Partners’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

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Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Shares of TMHC stock traded up $3.40 on Monday, reaching $59.34. The stock had a trading volume of 116,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,835. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.58. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 7.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 97.3% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 38,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 19,098 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at about $13,201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 193,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after acquiring an additional 17,595 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at about $2,088,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at about $1,357,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) is a leading national homebuilder and developer specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes. The company’s portfolio spans entry-level, first-time, move-up and active-adult segments, offering buyers a diverse array of architectural styles, floor plans and personalized design options. Through its vertically integrated model, Taylor Morrison manages land acquisition, community development, construction and sales to deliver quality homes and customer-focused experiences across its markets.

The company’s heritage traces back to Morrison Homes, founded in 1977, and Taylor Woodrow, established in 1921 in the United Kingdom.

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