Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives $15.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

TALO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark lowered Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

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Talos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $392.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Talos Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,352,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $22,551,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,233,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,776,514.72. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talos Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Talos Energy by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Talos Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company’s core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy’s asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

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