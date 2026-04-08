Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Sells $1,013,333.50 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) insider Jeanna Steele sold 76,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,013,333.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 384,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,128.50. The trade was a 16.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 901 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $10,784.97.

On Monday, March 2nd, Jeanna Steele sold 1,104 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $13,623.36.

Sunrun Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of RUN traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,702,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,559,720. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $22.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.29 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.22%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Wealth Group LLC. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. U S Wealth Group LLC. now owns 63,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 86,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,868,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RUN. Freedom Capital downgraded Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $19.00 price objective on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sunrun

Sunrun News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sunrun this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent Q4/earnings narrative and analyst focus: coverage pieces putting Sunrun’s strong Q4 results in context (big revenue and EPS beats versus expectations) are supporting bullish investor views and re-rating interest in the renewable-energy group. Unpacking Q4 Earnings

Recent Q4/earnings narrative and analyst focus: coverage pieces putting Sunrun’s strong Q4 results in context (big revenue and EPS beats versus expectations) are supporting bullish investor views and re-rating interest in the renewable-energy group. Positive Sentiment: Technical improvement: IBD Relative Strength (RS) rating rose to 79, signaling stronger price momentum that can attract momentum/technical buyers. IBD RS Rating Article

Technical improvement: IBD Relative Strength (RS) rating rose to 79, signaling stronger price momentum that can attract momentum/technical buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming catalyst — Q1 2026 earnings date set for May 6, 2026 (after market close) with a conference call scheduled; this gives investors a clear event to re‑assess fundamentals and could increase volatility into early May. Earnings Date Announcement

Upcoming catalyst — Q1 2026 earnings date set for May 6, 2026 (after market close) with a conference call scheduled; this gives investors a clear event to re‑assess fundamentals and could increase volatility into early May. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling reported: CEO Mary Powell, CFO Danny Abajian, CRO Paul Dickson, and other senior execs sold large blocks of shares on April 6 (disclosed as transactions to cover tax withholding on vested awards). Multiple high‑profile insider sales can sap sentiment even if described as tax‑related. Representative filing: CEO sale. CEO Form 4

Significant insider selling reported: CEO Mary Powell, CFO Danny Abajian, CRO Paul Dickson, and other senior execs sold large blocks of shares on April 6 (disclosed as transactions to cover tax withholding on vested awards). Multiple high‑profile insider sales can sap sentiment even if described as tax‑related. Representative filing: CEO sale. Negative Sentiment: Analyst action: Jefferies cut its price target to $15 and moved to a “hold” rating, which reduces upside implied by some sell‑side support and can weigh on sentiment. Jefferies PT Cut

Analyst action: Jefferies cut its price target to $15 and moved to a “hold” rating, which reduces upside implied by some sell‑side support and can weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term price pressure noted earlier in the week: press coverage reported a recent pullback in the stock, reflecting short‑term volatility as traders digest the mixed signals above. Stock Sinks Article

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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