Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 3,869 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

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iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4%

HDV opened at $134.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.16. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $106.00 and a 12-month high of $140.89.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

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